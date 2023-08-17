Bills QB Allen basks in celebrity and football, while trying to maintain some semblance of privacy

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills quarterback Josh Allen is accustomed to having his public life picked over and documented with his star status in Buffalo and beyond showing no signs of cresting. He embraces as much of the celebrity trappings as he can, including Allen’s most recent accolade of landing on the cover of the Madden video game. But Allen prefers to keep some things to himself, including the buzz of the actress he’s been recently linked to dating. Football and winning remains foremost in Allen’s focus. And he says the urgency to succeed has become elevated entering his sixth NFL season.

