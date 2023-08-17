Colorado fugitive takes plea deal in connection with dramatic Vegas Strip casino standoff

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A fugitive from Colorado jailed since a standoff last month that included furniture flying out of Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip has taken a plea deal that is expected to send him to his home state to serve up to five years in prison. His attorney said Thursday that Matthew Mannix pleaded guilty to felony property destruction and misdemeanor negligence charges and agreed to pay nearly $55,300 in restitution. Mannix is now 36 and lives in Golden, Colorado. Documents show prosecutors agreed to drop more serious kidnapping and coercion charges and let him be transferred to Colorado, where he faces a probation warrant in a kidnapping case.

