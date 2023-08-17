Sea temperatures lead to unprecedented, dangerous bleaching of Florida’s coral reef, experts say
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
Associated Press
Experts say Florida’s coral reef is suffering an unprecedented and potentially deadly level of severe bleaching because of rising sea temperatures sparked by climate change. Scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday that some sites around the Florida Keys are being exposed to twice the amount of heat stress that causes corals to die, and earlier in the year than ever before. They say the entire Caribbean could be experiencing similar conditions in a matter of weeks.