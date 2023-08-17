‘What a special place to be in.’ Triathletes swim in the Seine ahead of Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — The world’s top female triathletes rushed forward into the Seine in a key test event ahead of next year’s Paris Olympics. The famous river’s improved water quality allowed the race to take place. It comes after a previous test had to be canceled this month because of poor water quality. Organizers praised the victory of British competitor Beth Potter in the women’s race. They say she is the first athlete to win a sporting competition after swimming in the Seine since 2012. The swimming portion of the race started from the bottom of the spectacular 19th century Alexandre III bridge.

By NICOLAS GARRIGA and OLEG CETINIC Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.