Firefighters battle through the night to halt wildfire in Spain’s popular tourist island of Tenerife

SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE, Canary Islands (AP) — Firefighters have battled through the night to try to bring under control the worst wildfire in decades on the Spanish Canary Island of Tenerife, a major tourist destination. The fire in the north of the island started Tuesday night and has forced the evacuation or confinement of nearly 8,000 people. Regional officials say Friday’s efforts will be crucial in containing the fire. The Canary Islands have been in drought for most of the past few years, just like large parts of mainland Spain. The islands have recorded below-average rainfall in recent years, because of changing weather patterns impacted by climate change.

By ARTURO RODRÍGUEZ and DAVID BRUNAT Associated Press

