Japanese government panel finds rampant coverups, mishandling of harassment cases in military
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — A panel of experts that investigated harassment cases in Japan’s military and Defense Ministry says it found widespread coverups and reluctance among supervisors to deal with cases, and recommended fundamental improvements. The investigation was commissioned by the ministry after a high-profile sexual assault case was brought by a former soldier. The panel says about 80% of the reported cases involved abuse of power and that sexual harassment accounted for about 12%. It says more than 60% of the victims in cases reported to the panel never sought help from counselors in the military or ministry due to a lack of trust in the system or a fear of retribution.