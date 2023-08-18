Leading politician says victory for Niger’s coup leaders would be ‘the end of democracy’ in Africa

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — A high-ranking member of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum’s political party is warning that if mutinous soldiers succeed in their coup, it will threaten democracy and security across the region and the continent. Boubacar Sabo, deputy secretary general for the Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism, told The Associated Press that Bazoum had been “kidnapped” by members of the presidential guard and protesters were being paid by the junta to rally for them. Niger was seen as one of the last democratic countries in the region that Western nations could partner with to beat back a growing jihadi insurgency linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.