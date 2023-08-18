UN suspends services in Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon over gunmen inside its facilities

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees says it has decided to suspend all of its services in Lebanon’s largest refugee camp for a day in protest against the presence of gunmen in its facilities. UNRWA’s decision went into effect shortly before noon Friday at the Ein el-Hilweh refugee camp near the southern port city of Sidon. UNRWA says services will resume Saturday. The camp had witnessed clashes two weeks ago between rival groups that left 13 dead and dozens wounded. Ein el-Hilweh is home to more than 50,000 people and is the largest of 12 Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon.

