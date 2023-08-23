Bear attacks 7-year-old boy in his suburban New York backyard

BEDFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say a black bear attacked a 7-year-old boy outside his family’s home in suburban New York and sent the child to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. The attack happened Tuesday morning outside a home in Bedford. That’s about 45 miles northeast of New York City. Police told News 12 Westchester that the child was playing in his backyard with a sibling when the bear attacked. The boy’s parents quickly rescued their son. A police officer shot the bear, and it was taken away to be tested for rabies.

