Driver of minivan facing charge in Ohio school bus crash that killed 1 student, hurt 23

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — The driver of a minivan involved in a crash with an Ohio school bus that left one student dead and more than a score of others injured is facing a criminal charge. Clark County Municipal Court records say 35-year-old Hermanio Joseph of Springfield is charged with fourth-degree vehicular homicide, a felony. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said 52 children from Northwestern Local Schools and a driver were on the bus at the time of Tuesday morning’s crash on Route 41 in Lawrenceville. One student ejected from the bus died at the scene. Twenty-three children were taken to hospitals, with one seriously injured. Court documents don’t list an attorney representing Joseph.

