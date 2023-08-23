Skip to Content
Former USC star Reggie Bush plans defamation lawsuit against NCAA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Southern California running back Reggie Bush plans to file a defamation lawsuit against the NCAA over a statement made by college sports’ governing body about the circumstances of its decision not to restore the Heisman Trophy winner’s records. Bush objects to a statement issued in July 2021 calling the star’s playing career at USC a “pay-for-play” arrangement. That standard was cited as the reason the NCAA wouldn’t restore Bush’s records, a decision that resulted in Bush returning his Heisman Trophy.

