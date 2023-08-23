Justice Department announces charges against hundreds of alleged COVID-19 fraudsters

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of people have been charged with the theft of more than $830 million in COVID-19 emergency aid following a nationwide operation conducted by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, the U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday. The May-through-July operation underscores how pervasive the fraud was and the time it takes for law enforcement officials to hunt down, charge and convict people who stole money during a national emergency. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement that his department’s work to find and prosecute people who stole pandemic relief funds is far from over.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.