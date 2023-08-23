Lawsuit settled over widespread abuse of former students at shuttered West Virginia boarding school

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A lawsuit that alleged widespread sexual, physical and mental abuse at a now-closed West Virginia boarding school for troubled youths has been settled for about $50 million. Attorneys announced the settlement Wednesday. It’s the second settlement of a lawsuit involving the former Miracle Meadows school in Salem. The latest one involved 32 former students who are now adults. Among the alleged abuse are being chained and shackled to beds, being kept in tiny isolation rooms for long periods, routine beatings, sexual assault and starvation. The lawsuit was filed after the Legislature changed a law increasing the statute of limitations for abuse claims to age 36.

