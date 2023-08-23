Man convicted of killing Kristin Smart is attacked in prison and hospitalized in serious condition

COALINGA, Calif. (AP) — The man convicted of killing a college student who vanished from a California campus more than 25 years ago has been hospitalized after he was attacked in prison. Paul Flores’ lawyer says he was attacked Wednesday at Pleasant Valley State Prison, although he didn’t have any details. State corrections officials say Flores is in serious condition. He was sentenced in March to 25 years to life in prison for the murder of Kristin Smart. The 19-year-old disappeared in 1996 from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo. Her remains have never been found, but prosecutors alleged Flores, a fellow student, killed her while trying to rape her in his dorm room.

