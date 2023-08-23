President Joe Biden to host Costa Rica President Chaves at the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host Costa Rica President Rodrigo Chaves at the White House on Tuesday, following an agreement between the two nations on legal pathways for migrants. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says in a statement Wednesday the two leaders will discuss how the nations can “build out inclusive and sustainable economies … advance democratic values in the region, promote safe and orderly migration … and address regional security challenges.” In recent years, Costa Rica, with a population of 5 million, has become one of the world’s leading spots for asylum requests.

