California doctor lauded for COVID testing work pleads guilty to selling misbranded cosmetic drugs

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A celebrated doctor who tested tens of thousands of people for COVID-19 in the pandemic’s early months in a badly-stricken California desert community has pleaded guilty to misbranding cosmetic drugs. Federal prosecutors in San Diego said Thursday that Dr. Tien Tan Vo acknowledged in a plea agreement that none of the injectable lip fillers used by his Imperial Valley clinics over a four-year period were approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The 47-year-old doctor endeared himself to the patients for his boundless energy to contain the virus’ spread. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 16.

