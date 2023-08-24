Connecticut officer submitted fake reports on traffic stops that never happened, report finds

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A newly released investigation report says a police officer in Hartford, Connecticut, quit the force earlier this year while facing allegations that he reported a traffic stop that never happened to get an arrest warrant. The report also says Michael Fallon inflated his overall enforcement stats last year, overreporting nearly 200 traffic stops that could not be verified. The internal affairs report was released Thursday. Fallon resigned in March before he could face any discipline. He did not return a phone message seeking comment. Federal investigators, meanwhile, are looking into whether Connecticut state police troopers submitted thousands of false or inaccurate reports on traffic stops.

