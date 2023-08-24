Democrats in Pennsylvania want to keep a Supreme Court majority. They are talking up abortion rights

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats in Pennsylvania are talking up abortion rights as they try to protect their state Supreme Court majority in the presidential battleground. Pennsylvania Democratic Party chair Sharif Street says Republicans made it an issue when they chose to strip away a woman’s right to choose. The race between Democrat Dan McCaffery and Republican Carolyn Carluccio in the Nov. 7 election will fill an open seat on the seven-seat court. Carluccio has taken a lower profile on abortion. Democrats currently hold a 4-2 advantage on the court.

