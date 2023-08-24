Far away from Trump’s jail drama, Ron DeSantis and his family head to Iowa’s ‘Field of Dreams’

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — While the world of politics was in an uproar over former President Donald Trump’s mug shot, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his family went to play baseball in an Iowa cornfield. They took on a pilgrimage Thursday to the “Field of Dreams” movie set in a faraway corner of Iowa. The scene seemed an alternate reality from the proceedings involving Trump, who is far and away the 2024 Republican presidential frontrunner. Asked by reporters what he thought of the simultaneous moments, DeSantis quipped, “Well, I’m glad I’m at the ‘Field of Dreams.’”

