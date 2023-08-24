Rescuers who freed children and adults from broken cable car honored by Pakistan’s prime minister

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister has paid tribute to the commandos and volunteers who rescued six children and two adults from the broken cable car where they dangled over a valley in a 16-hour ordeal. The ceremony Thursday in Islamabad was attended by the eight rescued people. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar embraced the rescuers and handed them certificates in acknowledgement of their actions, saying he was proud of them. He also said when he heard the news, he felt as if his own son was among those trapped. The rescue above a river canyon in the northwest transfixed Pakistanis and was widely hailed for its successful outcome.

