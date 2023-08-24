San Francisco’s music scene in the 1960s and ’70s takes center stage in an MGM+ docuseries

NEW YORK (AP) — “San Francisco Sounds: A Place in Time” is a two-part documentary on MGM+ that concludes Sunday. It explores the rise and fall of that city’s progressive cultural experiment, including a soundtrack by Janis Joplin, Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, Sly and the Family Stone and Steve Miller. Viewers see the rise of the San Francisco dream — artistic freedom, community and authenticity. They also see its fall. The whole time frame is from 1965 to 1975, short but sweet. Filmmakers Alison Tertzakian and Alison Ellwood last teamed up to capture the music of the Los Angeles neighborhood of Laurel Canyon. Now they’ve turned their attention north and found a place they call the edge of the earth.

