Turkish airstrike in northern Iraq kills 4 Kurdish insurgents as Ankara’s top diplomat visits region

IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — A Turkish airstrike in northern Iraq has killed three members of an outlawed Kurdish insurgent group. Thursday’s attack came as Ankara’s top diplomat was visiting the city of Irbil, the seat of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish government. Turkish military actions against members of the Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, hiding in northern Iraq, have intensified in recent weeks. A Turkish military drone targeted a vehicle north of Irbil. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s visit comes on the heels of his trip to Baghdad on Tuesday, where he urged the Iraqi central government to designate the PKK as a terrorist organization.

By ABDULRAHMAN ZEYAD and SALAR SALIM Associated Press

