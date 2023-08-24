Wisconsin elections head won’t testify at reappointment hearing that state AG says is improper

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s top elections official says she won’t testify at a Senate committee hearing on her reappointment next week. Meagan Wolfe’s decision relies on a letter from Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul saying that lawmakers don’t have the authority to force a vote on firing her. Republicans who control the Senate have vowed to oust Wolfe before the 2024 presidential election. She serves as the nonpartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator. Commissioners deadlocked on Wolfe in June, apparently leaving her to stay in office indefinitely. Kaul said in a letter sent Wednesday that state law allows Wolfe to remain in office.

By HARM VENHUIZEN Associated Press/Report for America

