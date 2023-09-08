Man pleads guilty to charges stemming from human remains trade tied to Harvard Medical School

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from the theft and sale of human body parts taken from Harvard Medical School and an Arkansas mortuary. Jeremy Pauley of Thompson pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy and interstate transportation of stolen property. The 41-year-old Pauley now faces up to 15 years in prison, but it wasn’t known Friday if a sentencing date has been scheduled. Pauley admitted that he bought human remains from multiple people, knowing the remains were stolen. He also admitted selling many of the stolen remains to others, including at least one person who also knew they had been stolen.

