California lawmakers vote to let legislative employees join a labor union
By ADAM BEAM, SOPHIE AUSTIN and TRÂN NGUYỄN
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Legislative workers at the California Capitol are close to forming their first labor union. State lawmakers on Wednesday approved a bill that allows state workers in the Legislature to organize. The Democrats in charge of California’s Legislature have historically been friendly with labor unions. But the people who work for lawmakers have never been allowed to form a union. The bill now goes to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk. The bill is one of hundreds of pieces of legislation lawmakers have sent to Newsom during the final two weeks of the legislative session. Lawmakers are scheduled to adjourn for the year on Thursday.