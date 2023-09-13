Christine Blasey Ford, who testified against Justice Brett Kavanaugh, will release a memoir in 2024
By HILLEL ITALIE
AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The California professor who testified that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh had assaulted her while they were in high school has written a memoir. Christine Blasey’s Ford’s “One Way Back” is scheduled for publication next March. According to St. Martin’s Press, she will share “riveting new details about the lead-up” to her testimony in 2018; “its overwhelming aftermath,” when she allegedly received death threats and was unable to live at her home; and “how people unknown to her around the world restored her faith in humanity.”