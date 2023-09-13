Fishery vessel will try to pull free cruise ship with 206 people on board in Greenland
By JAN M. OLSEN
Associated Press
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A fishery vessel will attempt to use the high tide to pull free a Bahamas-flagged Norwegian cruise ship carrying 206 people that has run aground in northwestern Greenland. A captain from the Joint Arctic Command says those on board are doing fine. A scientific fishing vessel owned by the Greenland government is scheduled to arrive later Wednesday and together with the high tide will attempt to pull the MV Ocean Explorer free. The vessel ran aground on Monday in Alpefjord in a remote corner of Greenland. Dozens of cruise ships sail along Greenland’s coast every year with passengers admiring the mountaineous landscape, fjords and glaciers.