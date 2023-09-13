Man accused of killing Purdue University dormitory roommate found fit for trial after hospital stay

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Court records show a man charged with murder in the stabbing death of his Purdue University dormitory roommate has been found competent to stand trial. A Tuesday court filing shows doctors at Logansport State Hospital found Ji Min Sha competent for trial after months of treatment. Hospital Superintendent Bethany Schoenradt wrote in a letter to Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin that Sha “has attained the ability to understand the proceedings and assist in the preparation of his defense.” The judge in April found Sha unfit for trial in the death of 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda of Indianapolis in October 2022.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.