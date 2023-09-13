Man is accused of holding girlfriend captive in university dorm for days

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A 19-year-old man is accused of holding his girlfriend captive in her dorm room at a university in Minnesota while he raped, beat and waterboarded her for days until she escaped. Keanu Labatte was arrested Sunday at St. Catherine University, an all-female school in St. Paul. According to a criminal complaint filed this week, he was visiting her at the university last week. While with her, he saw texts, photos and social media content that infuriated him, so he took her phone away and strangled, sexually assaulted and threatened to kill her with a knife. As of Wednesday afternoon, he is still in custody.

