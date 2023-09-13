Manhunt for Tennessee homicide suspect shifts away from Virginia county

EWING, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a manhunt for a Tennessee homicide suspect is no longer focused on Virginia’s westernmost county. But the Lee County Sheriff declined to release more details Wednesday because of the investigation’s sensitivity. Authorities say that Jason Dockery is suspected in Tuesday’s shooting death of a woman in Tennessee’s Anderson County, which is outside Knoxville. They said Dockery led police on a car chase that ended Tuesday afternoon in Ewing, Virginia, where he fled on foot into the woods. Authorities said Wednesday evening that they had confirmed Dockery was no longer in Lee County.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.