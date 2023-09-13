Simanic returns to Serbia with World Cup silver medal winners hoping to play basketball again
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — The Serbian player who needed a kidney removed during the Basketball World Cup has been discharged from a Philippines hospital and was able to join his team for its silver-medal celebration in Belgrade. Borisa Simanic told Radio Belgrade that he must rest for three months and then the process of determining whether he can play basketball again will begin. Doctors who treated Simanic in Manila believe it is possible that the 25-year-old forward can resume his career. Serbia lost the gold-medal game to Germany.