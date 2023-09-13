Supporters of effort to repeal ranked voting in Alaska violated rules, report finds
By BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A report alleges that backers of an effort to repeal ranked voting in Alaska violated state campaign finance rules, including by channeling money through a church-affiliated organization in a way that initially concealed the source of the contributions. The report, from the staff for the Alaska Public Offices Commission, recommends penalties of $22,500 for Art Mathias, a leader of the repeal effort, and around $20,000 for the church-affiliated Ranked Choice Education Association. The report still must be considered by the commission. An attorney for Mathias and others says many of the report’s conclusions were faulty.