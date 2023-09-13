Syria says an Israeli airstrike on a coastal province killed 2 soldiers and wounded 6

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s state media say that Israel’s military carried out airstrikes in a coastal province, killing two soldiers, wounding six and causing material damage. The country’s state news agency is quoting an unnamed military official as saying the missiles hit air defense units on Wednesday in the province of Latakia and that they were fired by warplanes flying over the Mediterranean Sea. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, including attacks on the airports in the capital of Damascus and the city of Aleppo, but it rarely acknowledges or discusses the operations. The strikes often target Syrian forces or Iranian-backed groups. Israel has vowed to stop Iranian entrenchment in Syria.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.