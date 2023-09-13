Teen driver accused of intentionally hitting three cyclists, killing one, in Southern California

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Police say a teenage driver has been arrested on suspicion of intentionally striking three bicyclists and killing one of them last weekend in Southern California. Police say the three hit-and-run collisions occurred in less than an hour Sunday night in Huntington Beach. A 70-year-old man died at the scene of the third crash. The teen, who was not identified, was arrested Tuesday night after his car was located. Authorities said investigators believe the crashes were all intentional, but police did not disclose a possible motive. A local report indicates the boy remained in custody Wednesday at a juvenile facility.

