UAW chief says offers from Detroit companies are inadequate, says union is ready to go on strike

DETROIT (AP) — With just over 24 hours left before a strike deadline, United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain says offers from Detroit automakers aren’t enough and the union is getting ready to strike. In an online address to members Wednesday, Fain said General Motors, Ford and Stellantis have raised their initial wage offers, but have rejected some of the union’s other demands. He said the offers don’t reflect the sacrifices made by union workers. He said the union is preparing to strike in a way the companies haven’t seen before. Automakers contend they need to make huge investments to build electric vehicles while continuing to build and engineer internal combustion vehicles. The union is poised to strike at a small number of company plants in order to get better offers.

