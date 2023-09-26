Boost in solar energy and electric vehicle sales gives hope for climate goals, report says

Limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) is becoming harder but a narrow window remains because clean energy infrastructure has grown around the world, a new report said Tuesday. According to the International Energy Agency, high growth of solar power and increased electric vehicles sales in the last two years are in line with achieving emissions reduction targets by 2050. But renewable power needs to triple by 2030, sale of EVs need to rise sharply and methane emissions from the energy sector needs to fall by 75% if global warming is to be limited to the limit set in the Paris Agreement. Investments in climate action also need to rise, from $1.8 trillion in 2023 to $4.5 trillion annually by the early 2030s.

