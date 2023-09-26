Flood-hit central Greece braces for new storm as military crews help bolster flood defenses

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Emergency services in central Greece are on alert as another storm system heads toward areas hit by massive floods this month. Municipal and military crews using excavators have reinforced flood defenses in the region. Flooding from Storm Daniel killed 16 people, and caused widespread damage. Heading eastward, the latest storm has caused landslides, prompting the authorities to close sections of a highway between Athens and the western port city of Patras. In early September, Storm Daniel swept across the eastern Mediterranean, flooding a large part of Greece’s farming heartland before reaching Libya, where thousands died.

