Gary Sinise to receive honorary AARP Purpose Prize Award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gary Sinise will receive an honorary AARP Award for his work through his foundation that supports military members and first responders. The organization announced Tuesday that Sinise will receive the honorary AARP Purpose Prize awards during a ceremony on Oct. 25. The Emmy and Tony award winner will be recognized for his work through his Gary Sinise Foundation. The foundation, which launched in 2011, honors military members, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need. Five individuals will be awarded the AARP Purpose Prize, which honors people ages 50 and older who are making a difference through their “knowledge and life experience.”

