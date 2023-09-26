Russian drone strikes on Odesa region hit port area and cut ferry service to Romania
By ILLIA NOVIKOV
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russia struck the Black Sea region of Odesa in a drone barrage that damaged a warehouse, charred dozens of trucks and injured two drivers in fiery explosions. The attacks led officials to suspend the ferry service between Romania and Ukraine. Video shot from the Romanian side of the Danube River showed rapid bursts of Ukrainian anti-aircraft fire streaking through the night sky followed by two orange fireballs exploding near the port area. Photos showed burned-out frames of trucks. A day earlier, missile and drone attacks killed two people in an Odesa grain warehouse.