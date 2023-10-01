Jailed Maldives’ ex-president transferred to house arrest after his party candidate wins presidency

MALE, Maldives (AP) — Jailed former Maldives President Abdulla Yameen has been transferred from prison to house arrest, fulfilling the campaign promise of his party candidate who won the presidential election runoff. Yameen is serving a prison term for bribery and money laundering during his presidency from 2013 to 2018. His transfer has been ordered by outgoing President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih at the request of President-Elect Mohamed Muiz. Muiz will be taking oath Nov. 17 after winning 54.04% of Saturday’s vote. The election was perceived a virtual referendum on which regional power _ China or India _ would have the biggest influence on the Indian Ocean archipelago state located strategically along a key East-West shipping route. Muiz, considered pro-China, promised he would remove Indian troops.

