Trump aims to lock down supporters in Iowa counties that he flipped from Democrats in 2016

OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) — Donald Trump is back in Iowa to resume a fall push in the state that kicks off the Republican nomination calendar. Trump is campaigning in a part of the state that he flipped from Democratic control in 2016. Trump is set to headline an afternoon event in Ottumwa, where his campaign is expecting more than 1,000 potential supporters. The small city is a hub in eastern Iowa and the seat of Wapello County. It’s one of the 31 Iowa counties that Trump carried in 2016 that Democrat Barack Obama had won four years earlier.

