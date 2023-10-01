Valentino returns to Paris’ Les Beaux-Arts with modern twist; Burton bids farewell at McQueen
By THOMAS ADAMSON
AP Fashion Writer
PARIS (AP) — Valentino took a contemporary stride down memory lane this Sunday, returning to Les Beaux-Arts, the prestigious art school where founder Valentino Garavani once studied. The Spring/Summer 2024 ready-to-wear show echoed Garavani’s legacy with a modern beat. Under Mannerist statues and storied walls, Pierpaolo Piccioli showcased a collection celebrating femininity and creativity. Fresh minidresses and elegant tuxedos shared the spotlight with chainmail disco dresses. Yet, amidst the fashion, dancers atop boxes of earth stole some attention, hinting that more innovation might have been desired.In a poignant pivot, Sarah Burton presented her final collection for Alexander McQueen, signaling the end of her era but not before leaving an indelible mark on the brand’s legacy.