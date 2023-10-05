$228M awarded to some plaintiffs who sued Nevada-based bottled water company after liver illnesses

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A jury has awarded more than $228 million in damages to several plaintiffs who sued a Las Vegas-based bottled water company after its product was linked to liver illnesses. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports jurors determined Real Water and two other defendants in the case were liable for $28.5 million in compensatory damages and $200 million in punitive damages. Multiple lawsuits have been launched against Real Water and the Review-Journal said the case that resulted in Wednesday’s verdict was the first to go to trial. Plaintiffs in the case included the family of a 69-year-old woman who died from liver failure in 2020 and the family of a 7-month-old boy who was hospitalized with severe liver failure.

