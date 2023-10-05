Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger gives $40 million in stock to California museum

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Investor Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s right-hand man for more than five decades, has made a $40 million gift to a California museum he has supported in the past. Munger gave 77 Class A Berkshire Hathaway shares to the Henry E. Huntington Library and Art Museum in San Marino, California, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A decade ago, he gave the museum nearly $33 million worth of Berkshire stock to help pay for a new education and visitors center. This latest gift will help the museum build more than 30 residences for visiting scholars to use while doing research.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.