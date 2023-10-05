Ex-USC gynecologist charged with sexually assaulting students dies before going to trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former University of Southern California gynecologist charged with sexually assaulting numerous students has died. Attorney Leonard Levine said Thursday that George Tyndall was found dead in his home Wednesday. Tyndall was in his mid-70s and was awaiting trial on 35 criminal counts of sexual misconduct between 2009 and 2016 at the university’s student health center. He had pleaded not guilty and was free on bond. While the coroner’s office will do an autopsy, Levine said there is “no evidence of foul play or suicide.” The university agreed in 2021 to an $852 million settlement with more than 700 women who made accusations against Tyndall.

