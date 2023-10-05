NYC mayor to residents of Puebla, Mexico: ‘Mi casa es su casa,’ but ‘there’s no more room’

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) — The mayor of New York City is in Puebla, Mexico, thanking migrants for their contributions to his city, but telling them it is already full. Eric Adams is visiting the city, just outside the nation’s capital, as part of a four-day trip to Latin America which he hopes will ease the burden of asylum seekers on New York. After sharing warm words with Puebla’s politicians, Adams was more frank with the press, saying simply there is no more room. Over 120,000 migrants have arrived in New York City in the last year. It’s a crisis, Adams said last month, that threatens to “destroy New York City.”

By DANIEL SHAILER The Associated Press

