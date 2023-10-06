A nurse is named as the prime suspect in the mysterious death of the Nigerian Afrobeat star Mohbad

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Police in Nigeria have identified a nurse as the “principal suspect” in the mysterious death of a Nigerian Afrobeat star which triggered dayslong protests demanding justice. The Lagos police chief told reporters on Friday that investigations into the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba who is better known as MohBad pointed to the nurse who treated the late singer before his death. The police had exhumed Mohbad’s body for an autopsy. The police chief said the nurse “acknowledged that it was the injections that she administered on the deceased that triggered the reactions which eventually led to Mohbad’s death.” The nurse is in custody but no formal charges have been brought.

