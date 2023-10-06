Chiefs’ Kelce: ‘Just got to keep living’ as relationship with Taylor Swift consumes spotlight
By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce says he has to keep “living and enjoying the moments” while his budding relationship with Taylor Swift has thrown the latest celebrity power couple into the spotlight. Kelce spoke to the media Friday for the first time since Swift first attended one of his games on Sept. 24 against Chicago. He says that he has always been able to compartmentalize his personal life and his private life, though it has become much more challenging given Swift’s status as a global pop superstar. The Chiefs, meanwhile, have won three straight games as they head to Minnesota on Sunday.