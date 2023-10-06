Doctor who treated Morgan State shooting victim is gunshot survivor himself

BALTIMORE (AP) — Johns Hopkins trauma surgeon Dr. Joseph Sakran relied on a unique combination of training and personal experience this week when a shooting left five people injured on the campus of Morgan State University in Baltimore. Sakran was shot in the throat when a fight broke out at a 1994 high school football game. He now works as a physician and gun violence prevention advocate. Sakran said that while the circumstances of the shooting have garnered national attention this week, the daily drumbeat of Baltimore gun violence exacts a far greater toll. He called on political leaders to address the problem through violence prevention policies.

