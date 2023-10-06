French judges file charges against ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy in a case linked to Libya

PARIS (AP) — French investigative judges have filed preliminary charges against former President Nicolas Sarkozy. The preliminary charges were filed on Friday. They concern his alleged involvement in an attempt to mislead magistrates in order to clear him in a case regarding the suspected illegal financing from Libya of his 2007 presidential campaign. Sarkozy has denied any involvement. French media are reporting that Sarkozy is suspected of having given the go-ahead or allowed several people to do so regarding a fraudulent attempt to clear him in the so-called Libyan case. Sarkozy and 12 others will go on trial in early 2025 on charges that his 2007 presidential campaign received millions in illegal financing from the government of late Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi.

